Trump Again Says He Is Disappointed In Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Reuters , Trump said this in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," Trump said.

He added that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any future peace agreement. Trump also renewed a threat to impose additional sanctions on Russia if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement.

Trump said that "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.

During the interview, Trump was also asked whether he was concerned about a potential“axis” forming against the United States between China and Russia.

"I am not concerned at all ... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Trump said he is closely monitoring developments in Russia's war against Ukraine and has learned“things that will be very interesting,” though he is uncertain whether a meeting between Zelensky and Putin will take place.

Photo: The White House