Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Again Says He Is Disappointed In Putin

Trump Again Says He Is Disappointed In Putin


2025-09-03 05:06:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Reuters , Trump said this in an interview on The Scott Jennings Radio Show, as reported by Ukrinform.

"I am very disappointed in President Putin, I can say that, and we will be doing something to help people live," Trump said.

He added that he had informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington would help guarantee Ukraine's security in any future peace agreement. Trump also renewed a threat to impose additional sanctions on Russia if there is no progress toward a peaceful settlement.

Trump said that "land-swapping" and changes to territory will be crucial for any settlement.

During the interview, Trump was also asked whether he was concerned about a potential“axis” forming against the United States between China and Russia.

Read also: Trump on security guarantees for Ukraine: No US troops, support for Europ

"I am not concerned at all ... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Trump said he is closely monitoring developments in Russia's war against Ukraine and has learned“things that will be very interesting,” though he is uncertain whether a meeting between Zelensky and Putin will take place.

Photo: The White House

MENAFN03092025000193011044ID1110010748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search