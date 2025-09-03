Russia Launches Over 500 Drones And 24 Missiles Against Ukraine Zelensky
“All the necessary emergency services, energy and railway workers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike. Another massive attack – a total of 526 means of destruction, including more than 500 attack drones and 24 missiles,” Zelensky wrote.Read also: Ukraine's air defense neutralizes 430 Russian drones , 14 Kalibr missiles, and 7 Kh-101 missiles
He clarified that the primary targets were civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, a transport hub, a garage cooperative, and-as has become routine for Russian forces-residential areas.
“Dozens of residential buildings were damaged across different regions of our country overnight. Firefighting operations are ongoing. These are clearly demonstrative Russian strikes. Putin is showing his impunity. And this undoubtedly requires a response from the world. It is only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on Russia's war economy, that this aggression continues,” the President emphasized.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 430 Russian drones, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles.
