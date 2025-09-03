13 Killed, 31 Injured In Blast In SW Pakistan

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (NNN-APP) – At least 13 people were killed and 31 others injured, when a blast went off, in Pakistan's south-west Balochistan province, yesterday, health and police officials said.

Confirming the casualties, Waseem Baig, media coordinator of the provincial health ministry, said that, the death toll might further rise as several among the injured are in critical condition.

The explosion occurred near a political gathering, in the Shahwani Stadium area, of the provincial capital city of Quetta, police sources said.

According to government officials, the explosion appeared to be a suicide bombing, saying, an investigation has been launched into the incident, to ascertain the exact nature of the cause and apprehend the perpetrators of the deadly attack.

After the attack, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams reached the scene and the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. The security forces have cordoned off the area and begun collecting evidence.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.– NNN-APP