Oneclickdrive Expands Monthly Rental Packages In Response To Growing Demand In Dubai

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - OneClickDrive has expanded the range of monthly car rental packages available on its platform, a move prompted by rising demand in the first half of 2025. The decision comes as more people in Dubai, from residents and families to expatriates and corporate clients, are showing a clear preference for long-term rentals over shorter daily or weekly options.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



According to their booking data, daily rentals continue to hold strong, especially among tourists visiting the city. At the same time, monthly rentals have gained ground, with residents, expatriates on short contracts, and families driving much of the increase. Corporate bookings have also been a significant part of the trend, as businesses arrange vehicles for executives, project teams, and visiting staff.

The company said that easier access to information online has contributed to the shift. Customers now compare models, pricing, and terms before booking, creating a more informed process overall. This has also encouraged more suppliers to provide more monthly car rental Dubai options, broadening the range of vehicles that can be booked.

"Monthly rentals are becoming a regular option for many in Dubai. The change we are seeing highlights the importance of flexibility," said Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive .

The review also highlighted the impact of supplier participation. With more companies adding monthly packages to their listings, customers have had a wider selection to choose from, ranging from compact models to premium cars. The company said this has been especially important for residents and organisations managing short-term mobility needs.

OneClickDrive emphasised that these findings are based on its internal booking records for January through June 2025. The company pointed out that the increase in monthly rentals marks one of the more noticeable changes in its data this year, setting it apart from the steady patterns seen in daily and weekly bookings.

The announcement reflects the company's analysis of its own activity and provides insight into how customer habits are changing within the rental space. By reviewing usage patterns across its supplier network, OneClickDrive has been able to document the gradual rise in demand for monthly rentals in Dubai.

About OneClickDrive

OneClickDrive is a UAE-based car marketplace that connects customers with suppliers offering car rentals, chauffeur services, car sales, and yacht charters. The platform brings listings from a wide network of providers together in one place.

Media Contact:

Mahesh Pagarani

OneClickDrive

Email: ...

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: GYT