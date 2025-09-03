Neotech Metals Commences Drilling At Hecla-Kilmer, Appoints Jared Galenzoski As Director

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) -(CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) (or the) is pleased to announce that crews have mobilized to the Company's 100%-owned Hecla-Kilmer rare earth project in Ontario, Canada to commence drilling and environmental studies.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jared Galenzoski, P.Geo., current VP Exploration of Neotech, to its Board of Directors, replacing Mr. Brian Thurston. The Company would like to thank Mr. Thurston for his dedicated efforts over the past two years and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Hecla-Kilmer Drill Program

The drill program at Hecla-Kilmer is designed for up to 10,000 metres, with a focus on infill definition and proximal extensional targets within the Pike Zone. The objective of the program is to advance towards a maiden resource estimate in 2026. In parallel, the Company will be re-logging historic drill core completed by the previous operator, VR Resources, and conducting selective assaying of previously unsampled intervals.

Environmental & Community Engagement

Environmental baseline studies, including water sampling, will be undertaken as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to responsibly advance and de-risk the project. Neotech will also continue its commitment to proactive community and Indigenous engagement to further strengthen relationships with all stakeholders in the region.

TREO Project Update

Samples from the recently completed drill program at the TREO Project in British Columbia are now at the laboratory, with assay results pending. The Company expects to provide an update once results have been received and analyzed.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved all of the data and statements made for this news release.

About Neotech Metals Corp.

Neotech Metals is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of rare earth element and rare metals projects, including the apatite-hosted rare earth project, Hecla-Kilmer, located 20 kilometres from the Otter Rapids 180-megawatt hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, along with its TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100 per cent wholly owned.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking information". Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be considered forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release and include but are not limited to information with respect to achieving a construction decision, and the timing and results thereof. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







