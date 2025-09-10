Lecturer in Science and Society, James Cook University

Rohan Lloyd is a historian who specialises in environmental history, with a keen interest in the history of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR). His work on the GBR includes the histories of settler-Australian perspectives on the Reef, with a particular interest in how the attitudes of conservation and exploitation informed those perceptions. His book, Saving the Reef: the human story behind one of Australia's greatest environmental treasures (UQP 2022) was short-listed for the Australian Prime Minister's Prize for Australian History in 2023.

Rohan's research also considers the history of environmentalism, particularly within the marine world. As part of this research, he engages with the history of science and its influence on the politics of conservation and exploitation of the natural environment. His work is particularly interested in the ways in which science and environmentalism shape public perceptions of the natural world.

He has previously worked as a high-school English teacher.

2025–present Lecturer, James Cook University

Experience