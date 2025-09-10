Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rohan Lloyd

Rohan Lloyd


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in Science and Society, James Cook University
Profile Articles Activity

Rohan Lloyd is a historian who specialises in environmental history, with a keen interest in the history of the Great Barrier Reef (GBR). His work on the GBR includes the histories of settler-Australian perspectives on the Reef, with a particular interest in how the attitudes of conservation and exploitation informed those perceptions. His book, Saving the Reef: the human story behind one of Australia's greatest environmental treasures (UQP 2022) was short-listed for the Australian Prime Minister's Prize for Australian History in 2023.

Rohan's research also considers the history of environmentalism, particularly within the marine world. As part of this research, he engages with the history of science and its influence on the politics of conservation and exploitation of the natural environment. His work is particularly interested in the ways in which science and environmentalism shape public perceptions of the natural world.

He has previously worked as a high-school English teacher.

Experience
  • 2025–present Lecturer, James Cook University

The Conversation

MENAFN02092025000199003603ID1110008815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search