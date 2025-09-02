Carrier Rockets Market Analysis And Industry Forecast 2025-2034 - Rising Satellite Demand And Cost-Saving Innovations Drive Business Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the global carrier rocket market are driven by rising satellite demand in telecoms, defense, and space exploration, alongside reduced costs from innovations like reusable rockets. Key growth areas include North America's space exploration and Asia-Pacific's rapid development in launching activities.

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Rocket Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carrier rocket market is projected to experience robust growth, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.00% from 2025 to 2034. This growth is largely driven by advancements in satellite technology, the increasing demand for launch services, and a reduction in associated costs.

The surge in demand for satellites across sectors such as telecommunications, defense, and space exploration is boosting the need for efficient carrier rockets capable of transporting satellites to desired orbits.

Significant investments by commercial and government organizations in satellite advancements, such as enhanced payload systems and spacecraft propulsion, are major contributors to the growth of the carrier rocket market.

Innovations like reusable rocket technology have decreased launch costs, making launch services more affordable and increasing demand for carrier rockets.

Market Share by Payload Type

The satellite segment holds a significant share in the carrier rocket market due to the rising demand for advanced satellites in commercial operations. They play a crucial role in enabling high-speed internet globally, facilitating enhanced communication in aviation, and supporting government defense and security applications.

Market Share by Region

North America leads the carrier rocket market, fueled by the dynamic space exploration initiatives in the United States. This region is particularly focused on developing reusable rocket technologies to lower launch costs and delays. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in this sector, driven by increasing space exploration activities in countries like India, Japan, and China.

Competitive Landscape

The report offers a detailed analysis of the market's competitive environment, utilizing Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis. Key players in the global carrier rocket market include:



Galactic Energy: Founded in 2018, based in Beijing, China, focuses on cost-effective commercial space launches and asteroid mining.

Antrix Corporation Ltd.: Established in 1992 in Karnataka, India, is a key entity in promoting Indian space programs. IHI Corporation: Founded in 1853, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, manufactures space launch vehicles and related machinery.

Other notable players include Arianespace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman, CubeCab, Israel Aerospace Industries, Rocket Lab USA, Inc., SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



1.1 Market Size 2024-2025



1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)



1.3 Key Demand Drivers



1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure



1.5 Industry Best Practices



1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights



2.1 Market Trends



2.2 Key Verticals



2.3 Key Regions



2.4 Supplier Power



2.5 Buyer Power



2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary



3.1 GDP Outlook



3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth



3.3 Inflation Trends



3.4 Democracy Index



3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios



3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position



3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles



4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



5.1 Key Industry Highlights



5.2 Global Carrier Rocket Historical Market (2018-2024)



5.3 Global Carrier Rocket Market Forecast (2025-2034)



5.4 Global Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Type



5.5 Global Carrier Rocket Market by Payload Carrying Capacity



5.6 Global Carrier Rocket Market by Range



5.7 Global Carrier Rocket Market by End Use

5.8 Global Carrier Rocket Market by Region

6 North America Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



6.1 United States of America

6.2 Canada

7 Europe Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



7.1 United Kingdom



7.2 Germany



7.3 France



7.4 Italy

7.5 Others

8 Asia Pacific Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



8.1 China



8.2 Japan



8.3 India



8.4 ASEAN



8.5 Australia

8.6 Others

9 Latin America Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



9.1 Brazil



9.2 Argentina



9.3 Mexico

9.4 Others

10 Middle East and Africa Carrier Rocket Market Analysis



10.1 Saudi Arabia



10.2 United Arab Emirates



10.3 Nigeria



10.4 South Africa

10.5 Others

11 Market Dynamics



11.1 SWOT Analysis



11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Competitive Landscape



12.1 Supplier Selection



12.2 Key Global Players



12.3 Key Regional Players



12.4 Key Player Strategies 12.5 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900