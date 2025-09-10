Kaaren Mathias

Associate Professor in Public Health and Social Justice, University of Canterbury

I am a public health physician and research participation, social inclusion and mental health in communities, as well as community health systems and equity. I use quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods and increasingly participatory approaches. I teach and research at the University of Canterbury and work as a training programme supervisor for doctors specialising in public health with the New Zealand College of public health medicine. I am founder/ senior advisor for Burans (), a team working with disadvantaged communities in Uttarakhand, North India, to promote mental health and wellbeing by building on their strengths and resources. Health justice for all is the big picture.

–present Lecturer in Health systems and policy, University of Canterbury



2004 NZ College of Public health medicine, FNZCPHM

1997 Dip Obs, University of Otago 1996 James Cook University, MPH

ExperienceEducation