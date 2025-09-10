Kaaren Mathias
-
Associate Professor in Public Health and Social Justice,
University of Canterbury
I am a public health physician and research participation, social inclusion and mental health in communities, as well as community health systems and equity. I use quantitative, qualitative and mixed methods and increasingly participatory approaches. I teach and research at the University of Canterbury and work as a training programme supervisor for doctors specialising in public health with the New Zealand College of public health medicine. I am founder/ senior advisor for Burans (), a team working with disadvantaged communities in Uttarakhand, North India, to promote mental health and wellbeing by building on their strengths and resources. Health justice for all is the big picture.Experience
-
–present
Lecturer in Health systems and policy, University of Canterbury
-
2004
NZ College of Public health medicine, FNZCPHM
1997
Dip Obs, University of Otago
1996
James Cook University, MPH
