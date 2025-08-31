Oman Announces Public And Private Sector Holiday For Prophet's Birthday

Authorities in the Sultanate of Oman have announced on Sunday an official holiday for employees in the public and private sectors on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday.

Earlier this month, Oman confirmed that the moon was not sighted on August 23 evening, meaning that the month of Rabi' Al Awwal began on August 25.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, lasting on the sighting of the crescent moon. On the 29th of every month, the moon sighting committee convenes to observe the crescent and declare the commencement of the next Islamic month.

The Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) birthday falls on the 12th day of Rabi' Al Awwal. Since the moon was not sighted on August 23 in Oman and the UAE, the Prophet's birthday will fall on September 5.

However, September 5 will fall on a Friday, which is a weekend in the Sultanate, so Omani authorities said that Sunday September 7 will be a holiday to celebrate the Prophet's birthday.

The official workweek in Oman runs from Sunday to Thursday, making the timing of the holiday on Friday particularly significant for employees who will enjoy a full 3-day weekend.

In the UAE, a paid holiday was announced for private and public sector employees on Friday, September 5 for the Prophet's birthday. Most employees will get a three-day weekend as the holiday will be combined with the official weekend (Saturday and Sunday).