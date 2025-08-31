Putin Projects SCO Summit to Drive Global Shift
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced strong optimism that the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin will significantly reinvigorate the bloc’s influence and foster greater unity across Eurasia.
In a written interview released ahead of his visit to China for the SCO summit and to attend Beijing's V-Day commemorations, Putin underscored the summit’s potential to fortify the group’s collective ability to face modern threats and challenges. “All this will help shape a fairer multipolar world order,” he said.
Putin emphasized the enduring appeal of the SCO lies in its foundational values—mutual respect, cooperation without exclusion, and recognition of each nation’s unique identity. He stated, “Drawing on these values, the SCO contributes to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order, grounded in international law, with the central coordinating role of the United Nations.”
He further stressed the need for building a balanced security framework across the region. “A major element of this global vision is the creation in Eurasia of an architecture of equal and indivisible security, including through close coordination among SCO member states,” he added.
With China chairing the organization from 2024 to 2025, the upcoming 2025 summit is scheduled to take place in Tianjin. Putin affirmed Moscow’s backing of Beijing’s priorities for its term, including strengthening organizational cohesion and expanding global relevance.
“I am confident that, through our joint efforts, we will give the SCO new momentum, modernizing it to meet the demands of the time,” Putin stated.
China’s leadership aims to steer the SCO into deeper cooperation and broader strategic significance during its presidency. Putin called the Tianjin summit a likely "milestone" in the SCO’s evolution, suggesting it could redefine the bloc’s role amid shifting global power dynamics.
