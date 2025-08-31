Zverev Knocked Out In US Open Third Round
New York: Third seed Alexander Zverev crashed out in the US Open third round on Saturday after losing to Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets.
Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, claimed the first set and had a set point in the second but came unstuck as Auger-Aliassime won 4-6, 7-6 (9/7), 6-4, 6-4 in 3hr 48min.
It is the first time Zverev has failed to reach the second week in New York since 2018. He suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit in six years at Wimbledon last month after losing in round one.
Auger-Aliassime's best run at a major came when he reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows four years ago.
"This feels good. I've been coming here since 2018. I'm still young, it's been a few years but I'm working my way," said the 25-year-old Auger-Aliassime, who beat a top-five player at a Grand Slam for the first time.
"The tournament's still going, the job's not done but this means a lot to me."
Auger-Aliassime advances to a fourth-round meeting with Russian 15th seed Andrey Rublev on Monday.
