Al Jazi Appointed Director Of Media And Communications Directorate At Royal Hashemite Court

For newspapers only...Amman, August 31 (Petra)-Reem Al Jazi has been appointed as the director of the Media and Communications Directorate at the Office of His Majesty at the Royal Hashemite Court, as of 31 August 2025.

