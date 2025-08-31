Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Jazi Appointed Director Of Media And Communications Directorate At Royal Hashemite Court


2025-08-31 09:05:19
Amman, August 31 (Petra)-Reem Al Jazi has been appointed as the director of the Media and Communications Directorate at the Office of His Majesty at the Royal Hashemite Court, as of 31 August 2025.

