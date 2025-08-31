Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ex-Speaker Of Ukrainian Parliament Andrii Parubii To Be Buried In Lviv On Sept 2

2025-08-31 09:04:50
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the city authorities, on Monday, September 1, at 19:00, a memorial service (parastas) will be held at the St. George's Archcathedral.

On Tuesday, September 2, at 12:00, the funeral service will begin at St. George's Cathedral.

A citywide farewell ceremony will take place at Rynok Square, near the City Hall, at around 13:30.

Andrii Parubii will be buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery.

Read also: Vyhivskyi, Maliuk oversee investigation into Parubiy 's murder

As reported, on August 30 in Lviv, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii was killed in an armed attack.

At a briefing, the leadership of the police in Lviv region and the regional prosecutor's office stated that law enforcement will investigate the version of possible Russian involvement in Parubii's murder.

The case is under the supervision of the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General, and the Head of the National Police.

