Lbank Exchange Listed Bitlayer (BTR)

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 solution built on the BitVM paradigm, designed to inherit Bitcoin's unparalleled security while enabling Turing-complete programmability. By leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs and fault-proof mechanisms, Bitlayer introduces a highly secure and scalable smart contract execution layer that remains tightly anchored to the Bitcoin main chain.

As a modular blockchain protocol, Bitlayer functions as a fraud-proof execution layer with compatibility to the EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), making it easier for developers to deploy decentralized applications (dApps) within the Bitcoin ecosystem. This allows for the development of DeFi, NFT, and other Web3 applications on Bitcoin, a major step forward in expanding Bitcoin's utility beyond a store of value.

Bitcoin Security Inheritance: Bitlayer uses the BitVM architecture to execute off-chain computations that are verifiable on-chain through fault proofs, maintaining Bitcoin's security assurances.

EVM Compatibility: Bitlayer supports EVM smart contracts, enabling seamless migration or dual deployment of Ethereum-based dApps.

Modular Scalability: The platform separates execution from consensus, allowing for independent scaling of transaction throughput while preserving decentralization. Developer Ecosystem: Bitlayer provides robust tools, SDKs, and developer documentation to support innovation across the Bitcoin Layer 2 landscape.

The native token, BTR, plays a central role in network operations. It is used for:



Paying transaction fees on the Bitlayer network

Participating in governance proposals

Staking and incentivizing node validators Supporting decentralized applications and services built on the Bitlayer platform

Bitlayer aims to be the foundational smart contract infrastructure for Bitcoin. It provides developers with tools to create programmable logic and decentralized services anchored to the Bitcoin base layer, without compromising the core ethos of security and decentralization.

By enhancing Bitcoin's scalability and expressiveness, Bitlayer envisions a world where Bitcoin not only functions as sound money, but also as the trustless computational foundation for the next generation of decentralized finance.

BTCFi Infrastructure Leader: Positioned as the definitive BTCFi stack with live deployment of BitVM Bridge, connecting Bitcoin to broader DeFi ecosystems.

Backed by Industry Giants: Raised $30 million in funding from top-tier investors including Polychain Capital, Franklin Templeton, Framework Ventures, and ABCDE .

Strategic Ecosystem Growth: Partnered with major L1 chains such as Sui, Arbitrum, Base, Cardano, and top mining pools including Antpool, F2Pool, and SpiderPool.

High Performance & Programmability: Enables real-time, scalable applications on Bitcoin with EVM compatibility. YBTC Utility: Powers gas, yield generation, and DeFi within the Bitlayer ecosystem.

With over a dozen media features across CoinDesk, Cointelegraph, and The Block, Bitlayer is recognized as one of the most promising Bitcoin Layer 2 networks enabling modular, secure, and interoperable infrastructure.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $5.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

