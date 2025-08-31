INSPERITY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Insperity, Inc. On Behalf Of Insperity Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in Insperity and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Insperity, Inc. (“Insperity” or the“Company”) (NYSE:NSP) on behalf of Insperity stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Insperity has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 1, 2025, Insperity issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Insperity reported adjusted earnings per share of only $0.26, missing analyst estimates and representing a 70% year-over-year decline. Insperity attributed its results to higher-than-expected benefits costs, specifically pointing to rising pharmacy expenses and an increased frequency of large insurance claims. Insperity also lowered its full-year earnings forecast.

On this news, Insperity's stock price fell $14.51 per share, or 24.35%, to close at $45.07 per share on August 1, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Insperity shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

