Shahid Kapoor Wraps Fourth Vishal Bhardwaj Film, Teases“Madly Different” Role Read Post

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up his next project with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, marking their fourth collaboration after 'Kaminey,' 'Haider,' and 'Rangoon.' Shahid took to Instagram on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes monochrome picture with Bhardwaj, calling it a "super special" project.

Speaking about the film, Shahid revealed that the yet-to-be-titled project gave him a chance to explore a "madly different character." He said that every time he works with Bhardwaj, it feels like entering a "new world." Sharing his excitement, the actor added that the film features a "titular part" for him, just as he had in Kaminey and Haider. He also praised his co-stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani, among others.

"And it's a WRAP. My 4th collaboration with this special man @vishalrbhardwaj . Excitement levels are off the charts. Our secretly titled soon to be announced film is done. As always it's a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time. I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am ........ This post can't be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with," Shahid wrote.

"Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace @avinashtiwary15 for your playlist on that drive can't reveal much more here brother @hussain who completes me and is total rager in the film . Have to say @dishapatani you and me killed the 2 songs and I can't wait to collaborate again you are so much fun. And there's is one more actor one of my favs who can't really be revealed but it is such a pleasure to have him with us on this one. And lastly @nadiadwalagrandson for putting this all together. This one's SUPER SPECIAL," he added.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in 'Deva.' In the film, Shahid plays ACP Dev Ambre, a police officer who loses his memory while investigating his best friend's murder. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, who played the female lead, a reporter and Dev's love interest. The film hit theatres on January 31.

