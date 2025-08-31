'More Resolute, Determined': CM Rekha Gupta On Emerging Stronger After Attack On Her
Speaking at a Ramlila event in Pitampura, CM Gupta said, "The life of Lord Shri Ram teaches us that no matter how many difficulties and obstacles come, remaining steadfast on the path of patience, courage, and righteousness while continuously moving forward is the true purpose of life."
"The impact of the attack on me was momentary, but the affection and blessings of all of you have made me even more resolute and determined," she said in a post on X, recalling the August 20 incident.
She also shared the information about her interactions at various Ramlila events on Sunday.
"I had the opportunity to participate in the land worship programme organised by the Shri Ram-Lakhan Religious Assembly in Pitampura... Ramlila committees are performing the invaluable task of keeping our culture and traditions alive and passing them on to the new generation."
She also said on X, "I had the privilege of participating in the Bhoomi Pujan programme organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee."
"I had the good fortune to participate in the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Lav-Kush Ramleela Committee and become a part of this sacred task of propagating and disseminating the messages of Lord Shri Ram," she said.
Earlier in the day, CM Gupta said on X, "On the occasion of the Dashalakshana Mahaparva of the Jain community, we received the blessings of the revered Gurudev. This sacred festival inspires us to move forward on the path of public welfare."
She also extended Onam greetings to citizens. "Today, the festive spirit of Onam graced the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan with vibrant celebrations. Delhi has always been a sangam of cultures and traditions, where every festival is embraced with warmth and joy. With more than 10 lakh Malayali brothers and sisters calling Delhi their home, the city stands as one family, united in spirit, and moving together towards a brighter and stronger future," she said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment