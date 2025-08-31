Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Sizzles as Nagoya Temperature Reaches 40°C

2025-08-31 08:43:23
(MENAFN) Temperatures soared further across Japan on Sunday, with the city of Nagoya hitting a scorching 40 degrees Celsius at 2:28 p.m. local time, intensifying the ongoing heatwave gripping the nation. This marks the ninth instance this year that Japan has recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or higher, underscoring a severe and persistent heat crisis.

Officials have issued urgent warnings, emphasizing that the extreme heat now poses life-threatening risks. They strongly advised residents to adopt stringent measures to prevent heatstroke, including the careful use of air conditioning and the frequent intake of water and electrolytes.

As the heatwave shows no signs of abating, authorities continue to stress the critical importance of staying hydrated and monitoring vulnerable populations closely. The escalating temperatures highlight the growing challenges posed by climate extremes in Japan this year.

