Can't Change Food Habits: Kerala Minister MB Rajesh Slams Alleged Beef Ban By Bank Manager

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI): Kerala Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader MB Rajesh on Saturday said that people coming from various parts of the country must understand the food habits of people in the state, which are an integral part of their culture and tradition. He said that it was "impossible" that people would obey such orders of a beef ban, which is the "age-old tradition and food habit" of people in Kerala. The CPI (M) leader argued that eating beef, meat, and fish was part of their diet.

Call for Respect Towards Kerala's Dietary Practices

"I am not aware of what has happened. But from your question, it appears that somebody came from Bihar banned beef eating in bank canteen. People coming from various parts of our country should understand our culture, food habits and traditions. People in Kerala eat beef, meat and fish - everything is part of our diet. So, if someone comes and issues an order, people won't obey it. It is our age-old tradition and our age-old food habits. How can it be changed with a diktat or an order? That's not possible," Rajesh said.

Canara Bank Incident Sparks Political Controversy

His remarks come after the employees of Canara Bank, owned by the government of India, organised a beef party after their regional manager allegedly banned beef at the office canteen ban on beef has sparked a political controversy in Kerala, with leaders from left parties condemning it. (ANI)