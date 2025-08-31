PM Modi Writes To Cheteshwar Pujara Post Retirement, Calls India Veteran 'A Reminder Of The Beauty Of Test Cricket'
In a letter to Pujara , PM Modi praised the 37-year-old for his contributions to Indian cricket since his debut in 2010. The man from Saurashtra had made his first-class debut in 2005.“I convey my heartiest congratulations and warmest greetings on a spectacular cricketing career,” PM Modi wrote.Also Read | Cheteshwar Pujara retires from all forms of 'Indian cricket'
“In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up,” he added.
The 74-year-old also recalled Pujara 's contributions during India's historic series win over Australia in 2018-19, where the right-hander stood tall against an attack that comprised of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon among many. He also took a note of Pujara's calmness on the field.
"There have been many series victories, centuries, double centuries and accolades in your career. But no numbers can capture the sense of calm that your presence gave to fans and teammates, that the team's fate was in safe hands. This is truly your abiding legacy that goes beyond mere numbers.
Your passion for the game was also reflected in the fact that even while being an international cricketer, you made it a point to play first-class cricket, whether it was for Saurashtra, or abroad. Your long association with Saurashtra cricket and your contribution to putting Rajkot on the cricketing map will remain a source of immense pride for every youngster in the region," added PM Modi.Also Read | BCCI lauds Cheteshwar Pujara for his 'perseverance and selflessness'
In response, Pujara was truly humbled by PM Modi's gesture.“I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir,” wrote Pujara on X.Cheteshwar Pujara's statistics in numbers
In a career filled with so many great knocks, Pujara finished with 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with a highest score of 206 not out. He had scored 19 Test hundreds and 35 half-centuries. Overall, Pujara finished as India's eighth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. During India's 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he was the top run-scorer with 521 runs.
