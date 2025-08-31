Real Madrid Secure Third Straight Win To Lead La Liga

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 2–1 in a hard-fought La Liga clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, preserving a perfect start to their season.

Mallorca shocked the home crowd early, taking a surprising lead in the 18th minute through Vedat Muriqi's header from a corner.

The hosts responded strongly-Arda Güler equalised in the 37th minute with a header from Dean Huijsen's assist, followed less than a minute later by a spectacular strike from Vinícius Júnior.

Despite three goals ruled out by VAR, including two by Kylian Mbappé, Real held on, aided by a crucial goalline clearance from Álvaro Carreras late in the game.

Arda Güler earned praise for his performance, completing the turnaround with precise passing and attacking flair, while Vinícius's strike underlined his growing influence on the charge.

Real Madrid's victory takes them to nine points from three matches, placing them atop the La Liga standings. Barcelona and Villarreal remain hot on their heels with games in hand, setting the stage for a fierce title race.

Manager Xabi Alonso lauded his side's reaction and defensive resilience, saying the result demonstrates growing maturity and top-form readiness as they look forward to the upcoming Champions League fixtures.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram