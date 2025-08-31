EU Appoints New Ambassador To Azerbaijan
This appointment was announced by Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
Kallas revealed that Kujundžić Marijana has been named the EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.
Currently, Marijana serves as Croatia's representative in the Political and Security Committee (PSC).
Her prior roles include serving as an advisor to the Working Group of Foreign Affairs Counsellors (RELEX) at Croatia's Permanent Representation to the EU.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment