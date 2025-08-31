Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilian Vessel Hits Explosive Device Near Odesa Coast

Civilian Vessel Hits Explosive Device Near Odesa Coast


2025-08-31 08:05:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reported this in a comment to Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

Pletenchuk stated that none of the crew members were injured. The vessel is currently being inspected and will likely be able to continue its journey.

"We are doing everything necessary to ensure the highest possible level of safety for civilian navigation. However, despite these efforts, incidents like this can still occur," Pletenchuk said.

Read also: Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy ship: Two sailors dead, search continues for missing crew

As reported earlier, Russian forces launched a massive overnight drone attack on the Odesa district, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving over 29,000 consumers without power.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

MENAFN31082025000193011044ID1109998641

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search