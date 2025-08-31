Civilian Vessel Hits Explosive Device Near Odesa Coast
Pletenchuk stated that none of the crew members were injured. The vessel is currently being inspected and will likely be able to continue its journey.
"We are doing everything necessary to ensure the highest possible level of safety for civilian navigation. However, despite these efforts, incidents like this can still occur," Pletenchuk said.Read also: Russian strike on Ukrainian Navy ship: Two sailors dead, search continues for missing crew
As reported earlier, Russian forces launched a massive overnight drone attack on the Odesa district, damaging energy infrastructure and leaving over 29,000 consumers without power.
