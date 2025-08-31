Large Fire Engulfs Chemical Plant Near Moscow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Telegram channel Baza , Ukrinform reports.

Preliminary information indicates that warehouse facilities at the Balashikha Experimental Chemical Plant and the TDK company, which sells household chemicals, are on fire. Eyewitnesses report hearing explosions at the scene. According to Baza, the warehouses may have contained gas cylinders and fuel and lubricants, which could be fueling the blaze.

Witnesses also report that the flames have spread to nearby residential buildings.

Firefighters are currently unable to contain the fire . According to Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, the blaze has covered an area of 4,000 square meters. Over 80 specialists, 30 units of firefighting equipment, and Mi-8 and Ka-32 helicopters have been deployed to tackle the fire.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Illustrative photo: com/MyroslavBiletskyi