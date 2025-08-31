Zelensky Hears Syrskyi's Report: Russian Forces Focusing Major Efforts On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. First and foremost, about the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army is concentrating its greatest efforts and, accordingly, suffering the heaviest losses. Our units continue to carry out their assigned tasks in the Donetsk region and methodically destroy the occupier. Across the front, in just the first eight months of this year, the Russians have lost more than 290,000 soldiers killed and severely wounded. The majority of these losses were sustained precisely in the Donetsk region, while failing to achieve any of their strategic objectives. On certain sectors of the front, our stabilization measures are currently underway," Zelensky said.

AFU destroy more than 27,000 enemy vehicles this year - Syrskyi

Zelensky noted that the briefing also analyzed in detail the situation in the Zaporizhzhia sector and the enemy's intentions, as well as the situation in the border areas of the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

The president also announced new deep strikes.

"We will continue our active operations in exactly the way needed for Ukraine's defense. The forces and resources are prepared," he said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to all units providing replenishment for Ukraine's "exchange fund," adding that every week there are corresponding results.

He also recognized the following units for their performance in combat this week: the 1st, 33rd, 225th, and 425th Assault Regiments; the 79th and 82nd Air Assault Brigades; the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade; the 414th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade; the 14th Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine; and the Special Operations Forces units.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine