Youth Ministry To Continue Expanding Empowerment Programs-Adwan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Balqa, August 31 (Petra) -Minister of Youth, Raed Adwan, on Sunday said Jordanian youth have proven their "active" presence in various fields, thanks to their "renewed" thinking.Adwan stressed that the ministry is continuing to expand its programs and initiatives to develop the youth skills and hone their creativity.Talking at a celebration organized by Balqa Youth Directorate on International Youth Day, Adwan noted this occasion represents a "symbolic" milestone to celebrate the youth's contributions.The ocassion, he stated, constitues a "pioneering national platform that embodies His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's vision in instilling a culture of benevolence and social responsibility.Adwan indicated that volunteer work has become a way of life that contributes to building a cohesive and cooperative society.Adwan noted Balqa governorate has presented youth models, who have successfully transformed challenges into opportunities.Adwan indicated that Al Hussein bin Abdullah II Award for Voluntary Work has become a "national platform" for instilling a culture of social responsibility, as volunteering has become a way of life that achieves a cohesive society.The ceremony, attended by the governorate's dignatries and representatives, featured an artistic performance by the Salt Youth Band, a karate show by the Salt Youth Center team, and an exchange of commemorative shields.Additionally, youth were honored for their effective initiatives in the governorate.During a subsequent field tour, Adwan visited Salt's youth centers and examined their needs.Adwan also inspected the Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Sports Complex in Balqa, calling for completing maintenance work according to the scheduled timeline.