Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Bombardment Kills 20 More Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 20 Palestinians, including 13 civilians seeking aid, were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, medical sources reported.
A medical official confirmed that seven Palestinians died and 10 were wounded after Israeli forces fired on civilians near an aid distribution site on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza.
An Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian gathering at the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, killing one person and injuring several others.
In Gaza City, two brothers lost their lives when Israeli troops struck their family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.
Two additional fatalities and multiple injuries occurred when Israeli warplanes bombed tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Maqousi area of northwestern Gaza City.
Central Gaza’s southern Deir al-Balah saw three Palestinians killed and others wounded in an Israeli attack on a group seeking aid. Another individual was killed in a separate strike in the southern part of the same city.
North of Rafah in southern Gaza, three more aid seekers were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Medical sources also reported one civilian killed by Israeli artillery shelling in southern Rafah.
These assaults coincide with the Israeli military’s expansion of its offensive in Gaza City, aiming to regain control over the entire Gaza Strip. Witnesses say thousands of Palestinians have fled Gaza City recently amid intense bombardment.
Since October 2023, Israeli operations have resulted in the deaths of nearly 63,400 Palestinians in Gaza, leaving the territory devastated and facing severe famine conditions.
In a related legal development, last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Israel is also confronting a genocide case at the International Court of Justice related to its military campaign in the enclave.
