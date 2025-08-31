Putin states Russia, China have same outlook for fair, multipolar global order
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that Moscow and Beijing are “united in our vision” for a fair, multipolar global order, ahead of his state visit to China for talks at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit and commemorations marking 80 years since Japan’s surrender in World War II.
In a written interview published before his trip, Putin described the Russian-Chinese partnership as a stabilizing factor in world politics, highlighting its growing influence on international affairs. “Time and again, our exchanges on critical international issues have shown that Moscow and Beijing share broad common interests and strikingly similar views on fundamental questions,” he said. “We are united in our vision of building a just, multipolar world order, with a focus on the nations of the Global Majority.”
He added that both countries, as major Eurasian powers, cannot ignore the “challenges and threats” facing their continent and the broader international community. This, he noted, remains a “constant focus” of high-level dialogue. Putin also stressed Russia’s vision of a “common space of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia,” which he said was closely aligned with China’s Global Security Initiative.
The Russian president said his trip builds on momentum from Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in May, which coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. Praising Xi’s leadership, Putin remarked, “President Xi Jinping treats his country’s history with utmost respect... He is a true leader of a great world power, a man of strong will, endowed with strategic vision and a global outlook, and unwavering in his commitment to national interests,” describing him as “an example for the entire world of what a respectful and equitable dialogue with foreign partners can and should be today.”
Putin’s visit to China is scheduled for August 31 to September 3, beginning with the SCO summit in Tianjin before continuing in Beijing with Victory Day ceremonies.
