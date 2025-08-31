Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian FM spokesman says Security guarantees for Ukraine has to be outcome of resolution Russia’s war

2025-08-31 07:53:14
(MENAFN) Security guarantees for Ukraine can only emerge as the outcome of a peace agreement with Russia, rather than serving as a condition for starting talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

Kiev has insisted that protection commitments from its Western allies must be secured before any peace deal is signed. Moscow, while not rejecting the idea outright, has objected to efforts to design such guarantees without its involvement.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova stressed that any arrangement must reflect an “understanding that takes into account the security interests of Russia.” She said that a lasting settlement must include Ukraine’s demilitarization, denazification, neutrality, non-nuclear status, and recognition of existing territorial realities.

“It is necessary to understand that providing security guarantees is not a condition, but a result of a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, which, in turn, will guarantee the security of our country,” she explained.

Zakharova dismissed proposals advanced by Western nations, warning that they would only “lead to destabilization.” She argued that “the options proposed by the Collective West are one-sided, built with the obvious expectation of containing Russia… they increase the risk of NATO being drawn into an armed conflict with our country,” while also ensuring “Kiev’s role as a strategic provocateur on Russia’s borders.”

