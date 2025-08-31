Russian FM spokesman says Security guarantees for Ukraine has to be outcome of resolution Russia’s war
(MENAFN) Security guarantees for Ukraine can only emerge as the outcome of a peace agreement with Russia, rather than serving as a condition for starting talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.
Kiev has insisted that protection commitments from its Western allies must be secured before any peace deal is signed. Moscow, while not rejecting the idea outright, has objected to efforts to design such guarantees without its involvement.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova stressed that any arrangement must reflect an “understanding that takes into account the security interests of Russia.” She said that a lasting settlement must include Ukraine’s demilitarization, denazification, neutrality, non-nuclear status, and recognition of existing territorial realities.
“It is necessary to understand that providing security guarantees is not a condition, but a result of a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, which, in turn, will guarantee the security of our country,” she explained.
Zakharova dismissed proposals advanced by Western nations, warning that they would only “lead to destabilization.” She argued that “the options proposed by the Collective West are one-sided, built with the obvious expectation of containing Russia… they increase the risk of NATO being drawn into an armed conflict with our country,” while also ensuring “Kiev’s role as a strategic provocateur on Russia’s borders.”
Kiev has insisted that protection commitments from its Western allies must be secured before any peace deal is signed. Moscow, while not rejecting the idea outright, has objected to efforts to design such guarantees without its involvement.
Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Zakharova stressed that any arrangement must reflect an “understanding that takes into account the security interests of Russia.” She said that a lasting settlement must include Ukraine’s demilitarization, denazification, neutrality, non-nuclear status, and recognition of existing territorial realities.
“It is necessary to understand that providing security guarantees is not a condition, but a result of a peaceful settlement based on eliminating the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine, which, in turn, will guarantee the security of our country,” she explained.
Zakharova dismissed proposals advanced by Western nations, warning that they would only “lead to destabilization.” She argued that “the options proposed by the Collective West are one-sided, built with the obvious expectation of containing Russia… they increase the risk of NATO being drawn into an armed conflict with our country,” while also ensuring “Kiev’s role as a strategic provocateur on Russia’s borders.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment