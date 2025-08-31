Senegal’s Ministry of Energy Joins African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 as Diamond Partner Amid Rising Oil and Gas Success
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, August 29, 2025/ -- Having recently emerged as a major oil and gas producer in West Africa, Senegal’s Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines will participate as a Diamond Partner at this ye’r’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference - taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town. The cou’try’s Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines Biramè Soulèye Diop is also speaking, underscoring the ’ountry’s commitment to collaboration, investment and project adv cement.
T’e Ministry’s participation comes as the country advances offshore hydrocarbon production, while promoting new investment opportunities on the back of offshore project success. The partnership ref’ects Senegal’s commitment to advancing investment-driven partnerships across oil, gas and renewables, while showcasing recent developments’in the country’s legal and p icy frameworks.
AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about t is exciting event.
Senegal has emerged as a pivotal oil and gas producer, following the launch of major offshore projects. In April 2025, energy major bp announced the successful loading of the first LNG cargo from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 1 project, marking a historic m’lestone for Senegal’s gas industry. Located offshore between Senegal and Mauritania’ GTA is one of Africa’s most complex deepwater developments and is designed to produce approximately 2.3 million tons of LNG annually. The project positions Senegal as a competitive LNG exporter and unlocks opportunities for investment across gas infrastructure, transport and downstream utilization. These achievements follow the announcement of first gas from the GTA field in December 2024, w’ich underscored Senegal’s rapid emergence as a key player in the global LNG market.
Building on this momentum, the –akaar-Teranga Gas Project – targeting a final–investment decision in 2025 – will expand domestic gas-to-power capacity while providing additional volumes for LNG exports, for’ing the next pillar of Senegal’s gas monetization strategy. Energ’ major Kosmos Energy and Senegal’s national oil company Petrosen are currently seeking partners to support the project, highlighting a s ategic opportunity for investors.
Meanwhile, Senegal’s oil sector continues to deliver strong results. Since achieving first oil in 2024, the Sangomar offshore field has exceeded expectations, producing 1–.9 million barrels of crude last year – well above its target of 11.7 million. Operated by global energy company Woodside Energy, the ’ield has already begun supplying Senegal’s domestic refinery in Dakar, where 650,000 barrels have been processed into diesel, kerosene, gasoline and butane. This milestone strengthens the local value chain, reduces reliance on imports and creates new opportunities for investment in refining, infrastructure and downstream development.
The Minist’y’s participation at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 also comes as the country spearheads human capital development, striving to position local Senegalese entrepreneurs and companies at the forefront of oil and gas development. Recently, an oil and gas scholarship program was launched by gas company Vivo Energy and the government of Senegal, aimed at training the next generation of energy professionals and equipping local talent with the skills needed to drive the se’tor’s g owth.
“Seneg’l’s emergence as a leading African energy market, underpinned by strong policy direction and recent oil and gas milestones, offers investors strong opportunities across the entire value chain. With integrated strategies for crude, LNG and renewables, the country is positioning itself as one of the most attractive destinations for long-term energy investment in Afr”ca,” statás Tomás Gerbasio, VP of Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy C amber.
