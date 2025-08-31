Swearing-in Ceremony of the New President of the African Development Bank - Exceptional Coverage by AFRICA24
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, August 30, 2025/ -- On September 1, 2025, Sidi Ould Tah will officially take office as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), succeeding Akinwumi Adesina. Elected on May 29, 2025, with 76.18% of the vote, Sidi Ould Tah thus becomes the first Mauritanian to hold this strategic position for the continent’s economic development.
Africa24 will provide a full coverage of this historic ceremony and the related events surrounding the inauguration of the new president, offering its viewers exclusive insights into the key issues and prospects of this major transition.
A ceremony under the banner of diplomacy and African expertise
Sidi Ould T’h’s victory reflects the success of Mauritanian diplomacy and the strong mobilization of African states in his favor. Several diplomatic levers contributed to the strength of his candidacy: the rotating presidency of the African Union held in 2024 by Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the mobilization of regional and international support, and the influence of Arab League count—ies—thanks to the networks built by Sidi Ould Tah during his tenure at BADEA (Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa), which he led from 2015 to 2025. Under his leadership, BADEA improved its credit ratings and strengthened its impact on ’frica’s economic development
Challenges and prospects ahead
One of Sidi Ould Tah’s first challenges will be mobilizing new sources of financing for the AfDB, particularly following the withdrawal of US$555 million in U.S. aid from the African Development Fund, dedicated to the contine’t’s most vulnerable countries. His extensive experience and international network are seen as key assets to strengthen the ’ank’s role in development financing, structural transformation, and the promotion of ’frica’s economic sovereignty.
Exclusive and immersive coverage with Africa24
Africa24 is committed to delivering complete and multi-format coverage of this historic transition, including:
• Exclusive reports and interviews with key economic and political stakeholders present in A idjan;
• In-depth analysis of the implications for the future ’f Africa’s financing and development;
• Digital content and immersive videos available on MyAfrica24, the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, as well as on AFRICA24 in French (channel 170) and AFRICA24 in English (channel 176) on the Canal+Afrique bouquet.
With Africa24, follow the inauguration of Sidi Ould Tah as President of the AfDB live, and discover the strategic perspectives’for Africa’s economic development.
Africa24 will provide a full coverage of this historic ceremony and the related events surrounding the inauguration of the new president, offering its viewers exclusive insights into the key issues and prospects of this major transition.
A ceremony under the banner of diplomacy and African expertise
Sidi Ould T’h’s victory reflects the success of Mauritanian diplomacy and the strong mobilization of African states in his favor. Several diplomatic levers contributed to the strength of his candidacy: the rotating presidency of the African Union held in 2024 by Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the mobilization of regional and international support, and the influence of Arab League count—ies—thanks to the networks built by Sidi Ould Tah during his tenure at BADEA (Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa), which he led from 2015 to 2025. Under his leadership, BADEA improved its credit ratings and strengthened its impact on ’frica’s economic development
Challenges and prospects ahead
One of Sidi Ould Tah’s first challenges will be mobilizing new sources of financing for the AfDB, particularly following the withdrawal of US$555 million in U.S. aid from the African Development Fund, dedicated to the contine’t’s most vulnerable countries. His extensive experience and international network are seen as key assets to strengthen the ’ank’s role in development financing, structural transformation, and the promotion of ’frica’s economic sovereignty.
Exclusive and immersive coverage with Africa24
Africa24 is committed to delivering complete and multi-format coverage of this historic transition, including:
• Exclusive reports and interviews with key economic and political stakeholders present in A idjan;
• In-depth analysis of the implications for the future ’f Africa’s financing and development;
• Digital content and immersive videos available on MyAfrica24, the first HD streaming platform dedicated to Africa, as well as on AFRICA24 in French (channel 170) and AFRICA24 in English (channel 176) on the Canal+Afrique bouquet.
With Africa24, follow the inauguration of Sidi Ould Tah as President of the AfDB live, and discover the strategic perspectives’for Africa’s economic development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment