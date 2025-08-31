Israel Builds New West Bank Settlement
(MENAFN) Israel established a new settlement neighborhood on Saturday near the contentious Kiryat Arba settlement on Hebron’s outskirts in the occupied West Bank, marking the first expansion in decades, according to a newspaper.
Named Aviad, the newly built neighborhood is located near the Beni Naim junction south of Hebron, where 10 families have recently moved in. The settlement sits on a critical route linking Hebron to other Israeli settlements south of the city.
The Kiryat Arba Council emphasized the strategic purpose of the new neighborhood, stating it aims to "sever the geographical connection between Palestinian lands from Hebron to the Negev Desert and strengthen the connection between the (illegal Israeli) settlements of Kiryat Arba and Ma'ale Hever."
Council Chairman Yisrael Bramson called the development “a historic step that brings to life a vision that has continued for generations.”
All Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are widely regarded as illegal under international law, including provisions of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which forbids an occupying power from transferring its population into occupied territories.
The announcement comes ahead of Sunday’s Israeli Security Cabinet meeting, where officials are expected to consider measures targeting Palestinians, including potential West Bank annexation plans. These moves appear to be in response to anticipated recognition of Palestine by several Western countries in September.
