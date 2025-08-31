Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 63,459 With 160,256 Injured Amid Israeli Assault

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Medical sources reported on Sunday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 63,459, the majority of them children and women, since the start of the Israeli assault on October 7, 2023.

The sources added that the number of injuries has climbed to 160,256. Many victims remain trapped under the rubble, with rescue and emergency teams unable to reach them.

Over the past 24 hours, 88 fatalities and 421 injuries were reported in Gaza hospitals. Since March 18, following Israel's violation of the ceasefire agreement, hospitals have received 11,328 fatalities and 48,215 injuries.

Of those who arrived at hospitals over the past 24 hours, 30 were aid-related deaths and 166 injuries, bringing the total number of livelihood-related fatalities treated in hospitals to 2,248 and injuries to 16,600.

Gaza hospitals also recorded seven additional deaths over the past 24 hours due to famine and malnutrition, raising the total to 339, including 124 children.