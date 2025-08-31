Seven Deaths From Starvation Reported In Gaza In Past 24 Hours

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Medical sources reported on Sunday that seven Palestinians have died in Gaza due to starvation and malnutrition over the past 24 hours, according to hospitals in the Strip.

The sources added that the total number of deaths from starvation and malnutrition has risen to 339, including 124 children. Since the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) declared famine in Gaza on August 22, 61 deaths have been recorded, including nine children.

The international classification, conducted in partnership with the United Nations, confirmed famine in Gaza Governorate and projected its spread to the central provinces of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September.

According to the IPC, more than half a million people in Gaza are in“Phase 5,” the catastrophic level, characterized by extreme hunger, high mortality, severe deprivation, and critically high levels of acute malnutrition. An additional 1.07 million people (54% of the population) face“Phase 4,” the emergency level of acute food insecurity, while 396,000 (20%) are in“Phase 3,” the crisis stage.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification is a global initiative involving UN agencies, regional partners, and relief organizations. It categorizes food insecurity into five stages, with the fifth representing famine.