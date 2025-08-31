Wizard Held, Shackled Woman Rescued In Samangan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): A man has been arrested on the charge of witchcraft in Kholom district and a shackled woman rescued from house confinement in Dar-e-Souf Payeen district of northern Samangan province.

In a statement, the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Department said its muhtasibs detained a man in connection with witchcraft in Kholom district.

“A person in Kholom district used special magic tools to secretly and sometimes openly practice illegal magic and sorcery, making false and deceptive promises to solve people's problems and charging them huge sums of money”, the statement said

The arrested suspect has been referred to judicial institutions.

According to the statement, a woman was rescued from house arrest in the Dar-e-Souf Payen district.

“An oppressed woman has been under house arrest by her brothers for a long time, cruelly and inhumanly kept in a house with shackles and chains”.

A suspect, a brother of the woman, was arrested and handed over to judicial organs.

hz/ma