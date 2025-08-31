Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

Headlines Of The Most Important Updates


2025-08-31 07:47:59
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) Portsudan, (Sudanow)
TSC President Issues Constitutional Decree Appointing Wahbi Mohamed Mokhtar as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Agar Renews Support for Blue Nile University.

Agar Chairs Blue Nile Region Cabinet Meeting.

Prime Minister: Citizens' Demands Are Imperative to Fulfill.

Prime Minister: Reviving Gezira Scheme is a Priority for the Government of Hope.

Prime Minister: Gezira Scheme Revival Paves the Way for National Economic Resurgence.

Prime Minister Calls on UN to Take Action to End Siege on El-Fashir.

Dr. Kamil Idris Launches National Campaign to Clean Khartoum State.

TSC President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Chairs First Full Commandship Meeting.

TSC Member Lt. Gen. Jabir Meets FAO Resident Representative in Sudan.

MENAFN31082025005684012485ID1109998566

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search