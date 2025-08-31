Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
TSC President Issues Constitutional Decree Appointing Wahbi Mohamed Mokhtar as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court.
Agar Renews Support for Blue Nile University.
Agar Chairs Blue Nile Region Cabinet Meeting.
Prime Minister: Citizens' Demands Are Imperative to Fulfill.
Prime Minister: Reviving Gezira Scheme is a Priority for the Government of Hope.
Prime Minister: Gezira Scheme Revival Paves the Way for National Economic Resurgence.
Prime Minister Calls on UN to Take Action to End Siege on El-Fashir.
Dr. Kamil Idris Launches National Campaign to Clean Khartoum State.
TSC President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Chairs First Full Commandship Meeting.
TSC Member Lt. Gen. Jabir Meets FAO Resident Representative in Sudan.
