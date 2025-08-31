Namrata Shirodkar Wishes Son Gautham Best 19 Years '& Many, Many More To Come'
The photo had Namrata and Gautam by the lakeside with the 'Pukar' actress's arms around her son.
Wishing her son, Namrata penned on her IG: "To My first born... wishing you the best 19 years and many, many more to come!!!", along with three red heart emojis.
Namrata's actress sister and Gautam's aunt, Shilpa Shirodkar, added in the comment section: "Happpy birthday my baby Big Boy... love you so much."
Mahesh Babu, who, for the first time ever, has missed his son Gautam's birthday, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish, saying that his love would be with him, every step of the way.
Posting another old photograph with his boy, the 'Pokiri' actor shared: "Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more... Missing your birthday this year, the only one i have ever missed... my love is with you every step of the way... Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do... keep shining and keep growing... @gautamghattamaneni."
Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his co-star Namrata on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai, during the shooting of their film "Athadu". The couple welcomed their firstborn, a boy, on August 31, 2006. Later on July 20, 2012, they became parents yet again as they were blessed with a baby girl, whom they named Sitara.
On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, believed to have been titled "Globe Trotter".
Sharing a major update, the 'RRR' maker posted: "Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film."
"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment