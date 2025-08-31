Secretary Rubio's Travel To Mexico And Ecuador - United States Department Of State
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Mexico and Ecuador September 2-4 to advance key U.S. priorities. These include swift and decisive action to dismantle cartels, halt fentanyl trafficking, end illegal immigration, reduce the trade deficit, and promote economic prosperity and counter malign extra continental actors.
The Secretary’s fourth trip to our hemisphere demonstrates the United States’ unwavering commitment to protect its borders, neutralize narco-terrorist threats to our homeland, and ensure a level playing field for American businesses. Secretary Rubio’s engagements will deepen bilateral ties with Mexico and Ecuador and foster broader burden sharing across our region.
