عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Meets Founder And Chairman Of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co. (PHOTO)

2025-08-31 07:05:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TIANJIN, China, August 31. On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Xie Yi, the Founder and Chairman of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co, in Tianjin, China, Trend reports.

The meeting involved an exchange of views on future cooperation between Azerbaijan and the company.

Discussions focused on the establishment of a modern facility in the Alat Free Economic Zone for the production of solar panels, meeting the highest technological standards in the near future. It was emphasized that a significant portion of the products manufactured there is planned to be exported to global markets.

Xie Yi noted that, considering the favorable investment environment created in Azerbaijan and the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and China, the company decided to invest in Azerbaijan.









