Shelling Of Central Kherson: Death Toll Rises To One, Eight Wounded


2025-08-31 07:04:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Police reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to police, Russian forces carried out massive shelling across the Kherson region, killing one person and wounding eight others, including three police officers.

Private houses, a garage, and several vehicles were damaged in the attacks.

In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled a park area in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, killing a 74-year-old man who was outside at the time.

Read also: Russian forces shell medical facility in Kherson, six wounded

Earlier in the day, in Dudchany, Russian forces struck a local resident's house with an FPV drone, injuring the 61-year-old homeowner.

In Naddniprianske, a separate Russian drone attack wounded three police officers.

