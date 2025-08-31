Shelling Of Central Kherson: Death Toll Rises To One, Eight Wounded
According to police, Russian forces carried out massive shelling across the Kherson region, killing one person and wounding eight others, including three police officers.
Private houses, a garage, and several vehicles were damaged in the attacks.
In the afternoon, Russian troops shelled a park area in Kherson's Tsentralnyi district, killing a 74-year-old man who was outside at the time.Read also: Russian forces shell medical facility in Kherson, six wounded
Earlier in the day, in Dudchany, Russian forces struck a local resident's house with an FPV drone, injuring the 61-year-old homeowner.
In Naddniprianske, a separate Russian drone attack wounded three police officers.
Photo credit: National Police of Ukraine
