President Ilham Aliyev Meets With CEO Of CETC In Tianjin

2025-08-31 07:04:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Zhu Peng, the CEO of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), in Tianjin, China, Azernews reports.

The meeting involved an exchange of views on cooperation in areas such as modernizing the national governance system and management capabilities through digital technologies, developing the digital economy, ensuring national network security, cybersecurity, and data applications.

