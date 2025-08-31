UK Announces New Life-Saving Support To Women In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- UK has announced new life-saving support for pregnant women and new mothers, and menstrual hygiene kits for thousands of women and girls the UK has pledged vital funding to deploy midwives and deliver emergency medical supplies for new mothers in Gaza.
The aid could reach thousands, but only if the Israeli occupation allowed a substantial increase in vital humanitarian access, said a statement by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.
The Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering. The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need."
"Gaza's healthcare system has been decimated. With ongoing strikes on healthcare centres and most hospitals no longer functioning at all, pregnant women will be extremely anxious about giving birth safely," he added.
"That's why we're announcing this support today as part of our sustained humanitarian assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories."
"This new funding will help improve midwifery provisions and make giving birth safer. It is critical to improving the situation for mothers and their new-born babies," Lammy said.
"But this funding can only have maximum impact if the Government of Israel allows it. Israel must ensure protection of civilians including healthcare staff and health infrastructure, and enable the delivery of life saving medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies into Gaza.
"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and a framework to deliver long-term peace."
UK funding is set to support some of the 130 women who give birth every day against the backdrop of conflict in Gaza. This Pound Sterling three million funding, delivered through the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) is supporting midwives to provide essential lifesaving care for mothers and newborn babies in conflicts and crises.
The announcement comes after the Famine Review Committee confirmed famine in parts of Gaza.
The UK reiterated that the Israeli occupation government's refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe and urges it to take action to improve the situation immediately.
Laila Baker, UNFPA Arab States Regional Director said, "Women and girls are enduring increasingly horrific conditions in Gaza - with widespread malnutrition and disease putting the lives of pregnant and breastfeeding women and their babies at particular risk."
"This vital contribution from the United Kingdom will support UNFPA in providing lifesaving medicines, deploying mobile maternity units, and supporting midwives across the Occupied Palestinian Territory," she stated.
"With one in five babies in Gaza born prematurely or underweight, and maternal and neonatal services collapsing from fuel and supply shortages, UNFPA also reiterates its urgent call for unimpeded, sustained and demilitarized humanitarian aid into the Occupied Palestinian Territory."
The FCDO is also working with Oxfam GB to distribute Reemi's zero waste menstrual hygiene products that are suitable for women and girls with limited access to clean water. In incredibly difficult circumstances, Oxfam and local partners distributed over 5,000 Reemi kits in Northern Gaza in early 2025.
The UK is committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and has announced Pound Sterling 60 million in humanitarian funding for the Occupied Palestinian Territories so far, this financial year. (end)
nbs
The aid could reach thousands, but only if the Israeli occupation allowed a substantial increase in vital humanitarian access, said a statement by the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office.
The Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, "The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering. The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need."
"Gaza's healthcare system has been decimated. With ongoing strikes on healthcare centres and most hospitals no longer functioning at all, pregnant women will be extremely anxious about giving birth safely," he added.
"That's why we're announcing this support today as part of our sustained humanitarian assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories."
"This new funding will help improve midwifery provisions and make giving birth safer. It is critical to improving the situation for mothers and their new-born babies," Lammy said.
"But this funding can only have maximum impact if the Government of Israel allows it. Israel must ensure protection of civilians including healthcare staff and health infrastructure, and enable the delivery of life saving medicines, medical equipment and healthcare supplies into Gaza.
"We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, a surge in aid and a framework to deliver long-term peace."
UK funding is set to support some of the 130 women who give birth every day against the backdrop of conflict in Gaza. This Pound Sterling three million funding, delivered through the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency (UNFPA) is supporting midwives to provide essential lifesaving care for mothers and newborn babies in conflicts and crises.
The announcement comes after the Famine Review Committee confirmed famine in parts of Gaza.
The UK reiterated that the Israeli occupation government's refusal to allow sufficient aid into Gaza has caused this man-made catastrophe and urges it to take action to improve the situation immediately.
Laila Baker, UNFPA Arab States Regional Director said, "Women and girls are enduring increasingly horrific conditions in Gaza - with widespread malnutrition and disease putting the lives of pregnant and breastfeeding women and their babies at particular risk."
"This vital contribution from the United Kingdom will support UNFPA in providing lifesaving medicines, deploying mobile maternity units, and supporting midwives across the Occupied Palestinian Territory," she stated.
"With one in five babies in Gaza born prematurely or underweight, and maternal and neonatal services collapsing from fuel and supply shortages, UNFPA also reiterates its urgent call for unimpeded, sustained and demilitarized humanitarian aid into the Occupied Palestinian Territory."
The FCDO is also working with Oxfam GB to distribute Reemi's zero waste menstrual hygiene products that are suitable for women and girls with limited access to clean water. In incredibly difficult circumstances, Oxfam and local partners distributed over 5,000 Reemi kits in Northern Gaza in early 2025.
The UK is committed to supporting humanitarian efforts in Gaza and has announced Pound Sterling 60 million in humanitarian funding for the Occupied Palestinian Territories so far, this financial year. (end)
nbs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment