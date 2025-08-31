Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spain FM Affirms Support To Global Sumud Flotilla


2025-08-31 07:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares affirmed Spain's full support for the "Global Sumud Flotilla," departing Sunday from Spain to break the blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.
Speaking to La Vanguardia, a local newspaper, Albares stressed that Europe cannot maintain normal ties with the Israeli occupation amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, and backed suspending the EU-Israel occupation trade agreement.
He highlighted Spain's diplomatic support for the flotilla's participants, set to leave Barcelona for Gaza.
Albares also noted Spain's role and leadership within the EU on the Gaza crisis, Middle East peace, and the Ukraine conflict.
Additionally, he credited cooperation with African countries like Morocco and Mauritania for a 30 percent drop in irregular migration to Spain between January and July compared to last year.
The flotilla consists of 20 ships carrying medical and humanitarian aid, involving volunteers and notable figures from 44 countries. (pickup previous)
