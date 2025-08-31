Kuwait Amir Receives Newly Appointed Amiri Diwan Minister

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in the presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received the newly appointed Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Head of the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Abdulaziz Meshal Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
