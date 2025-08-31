Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General For Iraq
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad bin Awadh Al-Hassan, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
