Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General For Iraq


2025-08-31 07:02:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) - His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Iraq and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, Ambassador Dr. Mohammad bin Awadh Al-Hassan, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
