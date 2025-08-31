Not All Well At Rajasthan Royals? Rahul Dravid Exited As Coach Over Samson-Parag Captaincy Row

Former India batting legend, captain, and coach Rahul Dravid stepped down from his role as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026. Dravid joined the Rajasthan Royals as coach for IPL 2025, but the team endured a disappointing campaign, where they finished ninth on the points table with just four wins in 14 outings and accumulated just 8 points, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Rahul Dravid's resignation as the head coach of Rajasthan Royals was confirmed by the franchise, who took to their social media handles and praised the legendary batter's contribution to the team and his leaving a mark on the squad. The Royals stated that Dravid was offered a 'broader position' at the franchise, but declined it, officially ending his association with the franchise, where he had spent three seasons as a player from 2011 to 2013.

Dravid's return to the Rajasthan Royals after a gap of 12 years as a head coach ahead of the IPL 2025 was seen as a move to bring experience, stability, and strategic guidance to the struggling franchise, given his success as India's head coach. However, just after one season, RR and Dravid decided to part ways following a disappointing campaign in the last IPL season.

Why did Rahul Dravid quit as Rajasthan Royals' head coach?

Rahul Dravid's decision to part ways with Rajasthan Royals' head coach ahead of the IPL 2026 came as surprising news for the fans and experts alike, as there were no murmurs or speculations about his potential exit from the franchise. However, Dravid's resignation as head coach reportedly stemmed from internal disagreements over captaincy between Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson ahead of the next season.

As per the report by Cricbuzz, Dravid's fallout with Rajasthan Royals came after the management was willing to push Riyan Parag as the next full-time captain, replacing Sanju Samson, who had asked the franchise either to trade him or release him into the auction pool. Samson was unhappy within the Royals' system, especially after the disappointing IPL 2025, which was a jolt for Dravid, who has been fiercely protective of the player and often cited how the Kerala cricketer's presence in the RR setup is a matter of pride.

As per the report, three groups were divided within Rajasthan Royals' management over the next captain ahead of the IPL 2026. One group backed Riyan Parag as Samson's successor, having led the team in a few matches in the wicketkeeper-batter's absence in the last IPL season, while the second group saw Yashasvi Jaiswal as the future leader of the team. The third group backed Sanju Samson to continue as a captain for the next IPL season.

The divide within the Rajasthan Royals' management reportedly created ripples across the franchise, which began with Samon's willingness to leave the squad and escalated into a full-blown captaincy issue, ultimately influencing Rahul Dravid's decision to step down as head coach

Discomfort over Sanju Samson's future at the Rajasthan Royals

The uncertainty over Sanju Samson's future at the Rajasthan Royals reportedly created unease for Rahul Dravid, who has shared a strong rapport with the Kerala cricketer, despite disagreements during the last IPL season. In fact, Samson began his journey with the Rajasthan Royals in 2013 under the leadership of Dravid.

As per the report by Hindustan Times, a source close to tracking the Rajasthan Royals' management's internal dynamics stated that Dravid was caused by 'discomfort' over the franchise's future planning without clarity over Sanju Samson's future at the franchise, eventually leading to his resignation as a head coach.

“Dravid has always backed Sanju - as a player and a leader. To see the team planning its next phase without much clarity on Sanju's future likely added to his discomfort," a source said as quoted by HT.

Not well at Rajasthan Royals amid captaincy dispute

The captaincy row between Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, and Rahul Dravid's eventual exit as a head coach, suggested that not all is well at Rajasthan Royals ahead of the next IPL season. Following a tumultuous season for the Royals, the rumours began to spread that Samson would be traded to Chennai Super Kings as a potential replacement for MS Dhoni, who is currently fag the end of his career.

Rajasthan Royals denied the speculations about trading Samson, reaffirming that he has been the 'undisputed captain' for the team. However, the franchise reportedly explored a swap deal with Chennai Super Kings, offering Samson in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, or Shivam Dube. CSK, however, was unwilling to part with any of their three key players.

Sanju Samson or the Rajasthan Royals have not publicly spoken about the potential of the wicketkeeper-batter's exit from the franchise, leaving fans and experts speculating about the team's plans for IPL 2026.