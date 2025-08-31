Salman Khan Vs Nagarjuna Vs Mohanlal: Who's The Highest Paid Bigg Boss Host In 2025?

Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, and Mohanlal are hosting Bigg Boss in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. But fans are curious - who's earning the highest paycheck among them in 2025? Let's find out.

Bigg Boss has become a massive hit worldwide! From Hollywood to India, this reality show continues to win hearts. Now airing in multiple languages, it dives into human emotions, sparks drama, and keeps audiences hooked with fresh twists every season.

Bigg Boss fever is back and it's trending all over social media! The show has become a nationwide obsession, with fans tuning in every day. A big reason for its success is the star-studded hosts, who not only add charm but also earn massive paychecks for their roles.

Salman Khan has become the face of Bigg Boss Hindi, and he's back for season 19. Reportedly charging a massive ₹120-150 crore, he remains the highest-paid television host in India, adding star power and drama to the show like no one else.

Nagarjuna returns as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, bringing his charm and style once again. Reportedly earning ₹30 crore this season, he continues to be the face of the Telugu version of the popular reality show.

Mohanlal continues as the go-to host for Bigg Boss Malayalam, returning for Season 7. With his powerful screen presence and iconic dialogue delivery, he adds gravitas to the show. He's reportedly earning ₹7 crore this season. In host salaries, Salman Khan leads, followed by Nagarjuna and then Mohanlal.