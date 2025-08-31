Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta Highlights India's Role As 'Vishwaguru'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Sunday highlighted India's role as a 'Vishwaguru' (World Teacher), emphasising that India's identity is deeply-rooted in the values of peace and non-violence, as enshrined in the teachings of Lord Mahavira, Lord Buddha, and Mahatma Gandhi.

Addressing the inaugural International Symposium on 'World Peace, Harmony, and Peace Education' at the newly established World Peace Centre, Gupta said, "Peace is the true path of humanity, and non-violence is its greatest strength."

Organised by Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti under the guidance of Acharya Lokesh Muni, the seminar brought together eminent personalities from India and abroad to deliberate on global peace, harmony, and the transformative role of peace education.

Gupta said, "India's history is a history of peace and non-violence. Lord Mahavira proclaimed, 'Ahimsa is the supreme religion', Lord Buddha envisioned a continent united in compassion, and Mahatma Gandhi proved that even imperialist powers could be defeated through truth and non-violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revived this heritage on international platforms."

Gupta said that in 2022, during the Russia–Ukraine war, the PM said at the United Nations, G20, and BRICS - "This is not an era of war, but a time for peace, stability, and cooperation.' India gave the timely message that the future lies not in war but in peace."

The Speaker congratulated Acharya Lokesh and Ahimsa Vishwa Bharti for establishing India's first 'World Peace Centre' and lauded the historic occasion of hosting the first-ever symposium in its new auditorium.

Gupta highlighted the upcoming collaboration between the World Peace Centre and Stanford University, which will promote educational and cultural exchanges, carrying the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the world is one family - across borders.

Such partnerships prove that humanity's problems are solved not through war but through cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect, he said.

Gupta expressed confidence that the establishment of the World Peace Centre would serve as a beacon for fostering dialogue, understanding, and cooperation at the global level.

He said that initiatives like these not only strengthen India's position as a leader in peace diplomacy but also inspire the world to adopt the principles of non-violence and harmony in addressing contemporary challenges.