United Arab Emirates (UAE) Expresses Solidarity With Egypt And Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Train Accident
The UAE expressed its solidarity with the Arab Republic of Egypt following a train derailment in Matrouh Governorate, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Egypt over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
