Duleep Trophy: Azharuddeen To Captain South Zone In Semi-Final Against North Zone
Duleep Trophy: Azharuddeen to captain South Zone in semi-final against North Zone
Bengaluru, Aug 31 (IANS) Kerala batter Mohammed Azharuddeen has been named as captain of South Zone team for their Duleep Trophy semifinal against North Zone, starting on September 4 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Grounds.
Azharuddeen replaces left-handed batter Tilak Varma, who was originally appointed as South Zone's skipper, but has now been withdrawn from the tournament after being included in India's squad for the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from September 9-28.
Tamil Nadu's wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan, who was called up to India's Test squad for the fifth game against England at The Oval as Rishabh Pant's replacement, will serve as South Zone's vice-captain.
South Zone will also be without left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore, who continues to recover from a hand injury that had earlier ruled him out of the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Chennai.
In his absence, Puducherry's left-arm spinner Ankit Sharma and Andhra's top-order batter Shaik Rasheed have been drafted into the squad. Both were previously named in the standby players' list.
Ankit has claimed 168 wickets in 68 first-class matches, while Rasheed has scored 1,204 runs from 19 Ranji Trophy games and amassed 71 runs in five games for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
While South Zone will take on Ankit Kumar-led North Zone in the second semifinal, Central Zone are set to meet West Zone, captained by Shardul Thakur, in the other last four clash of the Duleep Trophy.
South Zone squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, and Shaikh Rasheed.
Standbys: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, and Andre Siddarth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment